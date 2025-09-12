Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle fans are pumped! Haruo Sotozaki’s directorial has released in India today, i.e. September 12, 2025. Fans are speechless but they aren’t the only one. Even critics and haters are in awe, teary eyed. Scroll below for all netizens are saying on X (formerly Twitter).

Infinity Castle is the fourth film adaptation of the Japanese manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. It follows the incidents of The Mugen Train, To The Swodrsmith Village, and To The Hashira Training arc. Akaza’s Return is the first part of the trilogy and will make way for the ultimate showdown with Muzan.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle X Review

A user shared, “Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie 1 I AM UTTERLY SPEECHLESS. There’s too much to talk about and I’m struggling to even process what I just watched All I’ll say (before a full review) is that this was one of the most incredible experiences of my life Overall rating 9.5/10”

“Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is a masterpiece. What a rollacoster, what an animation, what a soundtrack. Visually is stunning, the argument extended perfectly. Just a 10 for me, shared a viewer.

A cine-goer wrote, “I honestly can’t believe this was my first full #DemonSlayer experience. I’ve never watched an entire episode of the series, but seeing Infinity Castle completely floored me. The visuals, sound, and sheer scale were like stepping into another world. After so many years of Demon Slayer being a global phenomenon, I finally understand why. The artistry and emotional weight of this story makes me want to go all the way back to the beginning. Tonight, a brand new Demon Slayer fan was born.”

Another tweeted, “Demon Slayer Infinity Castle was really good. Faithful to the manga, but I can’t explain why the pacing felt weird to me. Meh, the true spectacle was the animation/scoring. Absolute cinema. Wonder how the other movies are gonna work, 9/10 for me”

Another fan wrote, “Infinity Castle part 1 4.5/5 I’ve been this series’ biggest hater for years, but credit where it’s due. This is a spectacle that needs to be watched on the biggest screen possible. Almost nonstop action for 2.5 hours with a nice mix of emotional moments that got me teary eyed.”

A review read, “demon slayer infinity castle was INCREDIBLE!!! 10/10 from the performances to the story to the illustration. amazing! i wish i could gush about it, i have so many feelings!!!”

“Demon Slayer – Infinity Castle: 4/5: If you are a fan of the anime, you will love this continuation of the series. The fight sequences and animation are incredible, especially on the big screen. The back stories on several characters add to the story’s emotional depth,” wrote anoher.

Infinity Castle has made its debut with ravishing reviews. No wonder the Ufotable production has recieved a 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

