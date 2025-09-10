In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, EJ called Chad out on his feelings for Cat. Stephanie celebrated with Alex. Then, Xander and Philip bonded. Gabi reminded Tony of their deal and what he promised her. Lastly, Theo returned to Salem.

The drama, the suspicions, the tension, and the action are about to get real quite soon on the soap opera. Here’s what the fans can expect from the September 10, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: September 10, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Abe and Paulina offering their support to Theo. Now that he is back home, chances are already presenting themselves to him. Especially with Tony offering him an opportunity he might not want to refuse. Are Abe and Paulina offering him support about this new offer?

Or is this about something else? Maybe about his breakup with Claire? Is he still not over it? How will he react to the ever-changing things in Salem? Then there’s Belle, who opens up to Shawn. These two may have gotten divorced, but their bond still remains strong through all ups and downs.

Belle’s recent romance with EJ did not work out well for her after his stunt in court, where he threw her under the bus and revealed their relationship to gain an advantage for Johnny. Now, she is turning to Shawn, whom she can trust no matter what. Will he be able to comfort her through this mess?

Will this moment bring them back towards each other, or will this only be a step towards strengthening their friendship? Up next, Stephanie confronts Steve. Now that she knows a bug was planted in the DiMera office, she has gotten spooked. And Xander wants Stephanie to get more intel.

She goes to her father, Steve, and asks him if he knows anything about the DiMera bugging situation and a potential investigation into the company. Will he tell her the truth about Gabi being the one behind this, or will he keep the secret? After all, Gabi did hire him before he quit the job.

Elsewhere, Kayla and Marlena catch up. How will this session go? What topics will they shed light on? Lastly, Maggie and Julie discuss their feelings of loss. Both have gone through challenging moments and turmoils, so how exactly will this conversation about loss and pain fare?

