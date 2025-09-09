Make it shine, Victorious fans, as the hit Nickelodeon show is now available on Netflix India. Joining the ranks of countries such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and more, Indian viewers can now enjoy the show’s first season with a subscription to the streaming service.

Fans who enjoyed watching while it was on-air on television have lots to cheer about!

Shut the front door victorious is on netflix lesgoooo — Tamizh (@DalitML) September 8, 2025

Victorious on Netflix India: Plot, Episodes, and More

With its pilot airing on Nickelodeon on March 27, 2010, the adolescent comedy show follows the story of Tori Vega and her motley friends as they traverse life and polish their skills at an arts school.

Created by Dan Schneider around Victoria Justice, the show was a musical, with the cast frequently putting on performances for auditions, shows, and various classes. While the show has four seasons, with 56 episodes running on Nick from 2010 to 2013, only the first season is available to viewers in India.

Cast of the Popular Teenage Sitcom and Where Are They Now

Victorious was headlined by and named after Victoria Justice, who previously appeared in Nick’s Zoey 101, and is now primarily an actor who releases music on and off. Leon Thomas III, now a Grammy-winning producer, singer-songwriter, and actor, played Andre Harris.

Additionally, Elizabeth Gillies starred as Jade West, later leading the Dynasty revival by CW, while also pursuing roles in musicals and movies. Matt Bennet, now a prolific actor and DJ, played Robbie Shapiro, considered one of the funniest characters on the show. Essaying Trina Vega, Daniella Monet has since played several roles in Nick movies like the Fred sequels and on sitcoms, too.

The handsome Beck Oliver, Avan Jogia, was last seen on the big screen in Our Hero, Balthazar. He has a band with his brother Ketan, and has written books about his experience with teenage fame.

After her role as Cat Valentine in Victorious and its spin-off, Sam and Cat, Ariana Grande became a Grammy-winning, record-breaking bona-fide popstar. She was last seen in Wicked as Glinda, a role she reprises in its sequel, scheduled to release later in 2025.

The #Victorious cast reunited this weekend and I’m really emotional because of it: https://t.co/3xObTSOZxm pic.twitter.com/XxMRIzpll0 — MTV (@MTV) December 14, 2015

Resurgence of Teen Entertainment Shows from the Past

Victorious on Netflix India comes amid multiple well-known former child actors from the 2000s teasing revivals or reunions. Demi Lovato performed Camp Rock tracks at the Jonas Brothers concert, and Hannah Montana, aka Miley Cyrus teased that something would be coming next year for her 20th ‘Hannahversary’..

As for Nickelodeon shows, iCarly had a successful revival which ran from 2021-2023. While there have been no announcements for a similar Victorious revival, many fans seem to be interested in the idea of bringing back the show to see the cast reprise their roles as adults.

Hot take maybe idk but I would LOVE a Victorious revival series — Gaia Gracious🌙 (@FawnnieMatthews) September 5, 2025

Shows (and movies) from the golden era of Disney and Nick are celebrating big anniversaries (Victorious turned 10 this year). Millennial and Gen-Z viewers find themselves wishing for sequels or revivals because of the nostalgic chokehold they have.

Documentaries and autobiographies of former child stars have shown the toxicity of the showbiz work culture and environment for children. Perhaps those who have grown up with Nick (or Disney) just need to go back to simpler times, and home that the cast who grew up with them have happier stories.

In the meantime, there’s always the Victorious to rewatch on Netflix India.

