Hyland spilled the beans on her health saga in an Instagram post and an interview with Self magazine, and trust me, it’s a rollercoaster ride.

Born with kidney dysplasia (yup, it’s a mouthful), Hyland’s kidneys never got the memo about how to function properly. It’s like they hit the snooze button on life. Medical treatments kept her afloat through childhood, but by 21, the plot thickened: she needed a transplant, and in swooped her superhero dad, actor Edward James Hyland, with a kidney donation. Hero status? Absolutely.

But wait—fast forward to 2017, and things took a turn. Five years after her dad saved the day, her body decided to throw a tantrum and rejected the kidney. Enter the dreaded dialysis. Can you say, “not cool”? Yet, not one to back down, Hyland’s younger brother, Ian Hyland, stepped up to the plate, and voilà! His kidney became her golden ticket to a “third chance at life.” Cue the confetti!

Even though she was grateful for the support, Hyland wasn’t just coasting on good vibes. She opened up about the mental strain, sharing, “I was very depressed.” Imagine feeling like a burden after a loved one gives you a second shot at life, only for it to crash and burn. It’s a tough pill to swallow, but this powerhouse of a woman didn’t let it crush her spirit.

Hyland found her lifeline in her work, declaring, “My work is my therapy.” Let’s be real: being a part of a hit show while navigating kidney chaos? That’s next-level multitasking. She transformed her struggles into a mission, raising awareness about kidney disease and connecting with fans who shared similar battles. The response? A wave of love and gratitude from those who felt seen for the first time.

Fans chimed in, saying things like, “People have no idea what we go through.” The kidney community united, thanks to her bravery in shedding light on their daily struggles. This wasn’t just a health update; it became a movement.

And don’t even get us started on her handling of Hollywood’s weight stigma. As Hyland faced fluctuating weight due to her condition, she boldly confronted the haters. “I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should,” she quipped, flipping the script on body image nonsense.

But Hyland’s story doesn’t end with kidney battles. She wasn’t shy about calling out the healthcare system, either. From expressing frustration with CVS for not having her meds ready to advocating for reproductive rights, she put her foot down like the fierce advocate she is.

In the midst of filming The Wedding Year, health issues once again knocked at her door. Sarah Hyland taught us that health always comes first. While filming, she showed us that resilience is a way of life. Through laughter and tears, she became a beacon of hope. Her journey proves that with the right support and a killer sense of humor, anything is possible.

Must Read: When James Gunn Did Not Want Chris Hemsworth In Guardians Of Galaxy Vol 3: “They Chose To Have That Ending…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News