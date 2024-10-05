Directed by James Gunn, Guardians of the Galaxy introduced a unique and diverse cast of characters that were key to the film’s success.

Led by Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord, the cast also includes Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as the humorous Drax the Destroyer, Bradley Cooper as the voice of the witty Rocket Raccoon, and Vin Diesel as the lovable tree-like creature Groot. While this unlikely group of misfits formed a comedic team and made Guardians of the Galaxy a beloved franchise, some of them were not Gunn’s first choice.

Undoubtedly, the stellar Guardians of the Galaxy team has been the best so far. We can’t possibly imagine the movies without them, and it’s all thanks to Gunn. However, it was once revealed that Gunn underwent a long development process to select the right team for the movie. When discussing the casting for Guardians of the Galaxy, many fans argued that Gunn transformed lesser-known D-list heroes into beloved MCU superheroes. However, this wasn’t always the plan. Gunn initially shortlisted several well-known actors to reprise their MCU roles, but ultimately, only one actor made the final cut.

Gunn once revealed which actor made it into the movies during Marvel Studios: Assembled documentary for Guardians of the Galaxy via The Direct. He said, “And of course, none of those actors who were in that book ended up playing the characters, except for Zoe Saldaña, who I met and loved from the beginning.”

Although Pratt and Bautista did a fabulous job in their characters, they weren’t Gunn’s first choice. Apparently, the filmmaker wanted to bring Jason Momoa for Drax and Adam Brody for Star-Lord. However, due to certain reasons, Gunn went with Pratt and Bautista. It was also revealed that Momoa turned down the role and later joined the million-dollar franchise as Aquaman. He shared his reasons with IGN, “It didn’t really fit in my time because I’ve done so many things where I don’t say much, and I’m colored up, and I have my shirt off again.”

For the Star-Lord role, Brody shared in a throwback interview with Variety that he wanted to play the role and auditioned for it but lost it to Pratt. He admitted that Pratt was a “better” fit as he is “bigger, stronger, but tonally, I really dug it.”

