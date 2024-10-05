Pitt and Aniston the knot in 2000 after years of dating. However, their relationship took a dramatic turn when Pitt starred alongside Angelina Jolie in Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005.

Following their movie together, rumors of an affair between Pitt and Jolie surfaced, and shortly after, Pitt and Aniston announced their separation. While fans were devastated after hearing the news, Pitt began a relationship with Jolie, and today, their divorce is one of the most talked about breakups in Hollywood. While Pitt moved on from Aniston, he once shared that he still misses her.

In a throwback interview with Esquire, the Bullet Train actor revealed that he and Aniston shared a comfortable relationship where they could even fart in front of each other. He said, “It’s fantastic. I love it. Being married means I can fart and eat ice cream in bed. Jen is brilliant. I’m really missing her.”

At the time of his comment, he was away on a trip to the UK and missed his wife. Unfortunately, the beautiful things between them didn’t last long as they parted ways soon after. Despite their split, the two continued to share an amicable bond as the actress never revealed the real reason behind their separation.

Meanwhile, Pitt has moved on from Jolie and is currently in a relationship with Ines de Ramon. He even once claimed that he regretted marrying Jolie. An insider shared that Pitt admits that “leaving Jen for Angelina was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.”

Currently, Pitt is busy with his movies Wolfs and F1 while Jolie is focusing on Maria. Aniston also separated from her second husband, Justin Theroux in 2017, and is single.

