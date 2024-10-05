Bieber’s high-profile on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez kept him in the spotlight, adding pressure to his overwhelming fame.

Despite his success, the What Do You Mean singer continued to struggle with the pressures of fame, resulting in a battle with depression and relationship turmoil. While Bieber is currently happy in his marriage with Hailey Baldwin, as the couple recently welcomed their first baby, there was a time when Bieber opened up about his sex life and mental health issues.

In a throwback interview with Vogue, the pop star opened up about becoming famous at a young age and the mental health issues that followed with his fame. Bieber said, “I started really feeling myself too much. ‘People love me, I’m the s—,’ that’s honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside.”

He continued explaining that alongside drugs, “a legitimate problem with sex” also followed while making millions in his 20s. Bieber admitted that he did things that he is ashamed of, calling them “super-promiscuous and stuff,” and shared that he took Xanax because he was ashamed. He further clarified that while his mother always told him to respect women, during certain reckless moments involving drugs and risky behavior, he struggled to enjoy or embrace what he was doing fully. Bieber admitted to feeling disconnected from his feelings of guilt or discomfort by taking drugs. He added, “It got pretty dark. I think there were times when my security was coming in late at night to check my pulse and see if I was still breathing.”

Unfortunately, his struggle took a toll on his successful career as, in 2017, he canceled his Purpose world tour due to his mental health issues. In the same interview, he quipped that he got depressed and lonely on the tour and needed time for himself.

