Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are among the hottest couples in Hollywood. They first met in 2009 at Bieber’s fan event, all thanks to Hailey’s father Stephen Baldwin who accompanied his 12-year-old daughter. Despite their first meet-cute, it wasn’t until 2016 that the couple crossed paths again and began a relationship.

Despite Bieber’s on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez, the singer finally tied the knot with Hailey in 2018 as Stephen walked her down the aisle. Despite several rumors accompanying the couple’s marriage including Justin’s depths of depression and mistreatment of Hailey sometimes, fans wonder if Hailey’s parents really like Justin.

Before marrying Hailey, Justin was a gentleman as he asked Hailey’s father permission for her hand in the marriage. The source told People, “Justin asked Stephen for his daughter’s hand in marriage, and Stephen gave his blessing. It was very important to Justin to make sure that her family was on board with the marriage, and they are.” The insider also shared that Justin’s respectful gesture was appreciated by Stephen.

After their marriage, Hailey once opened up about her friends and family in an interview with The Cut. She also shared how Justin is getting along with her parents adding, “I think they love him more than me! I said to them, ‘You’d stop me if you didn’t think this was the right decision, right? And they didn’t.”

Not only this, Hailey once revealed in Justin’s YouTube docu-series, Seasons, “I remember calling my parents when we decided to get married and I said, ‘This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this is a bad idea.’ ‘Cause in my heart I knew that it’s what I wanted to do but I was like, just tell me right now if you think, well, woah, just relax and take a breath and think about this and see how you feel in like 24 hours or a week or something. And they were like, ‘Honestly, we think that this is meant to be for you and we know that this is what you want, so we trust you.’ And I was like, alright.”

Furthermore, Justin has often helped Hailey’s family during difficult times. According to OK! Magazine, the Baby singer helped his in-laws during a financial struggle. An insider revealed to the outlet that Justin helped his father-in-law, Stephen when the latter defaulted on mortgages and had run-ins with the IRS, and filed for bankruptcy.

