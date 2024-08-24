Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have become parents to a healthy child. The couple shared Hailey’s pregnancy news a few months back. They also shared the name of their firstborn on their social media, and people have been showering blessings and congratulating Justin and Hailey profusely. The couple has amassed an impressive combined fortune. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The couple got married in 2018 and have been couple goals for many. They seldom make public appearances, and while Justin is at times criticized for his eccentric dressing style, his wife is an influencer with her strawberry glaze and latte makeup trends. They are also one of the most discussed people on social media because of Justn’s former relationship with Selena Gomez. Their fan bases often clash with each other online.

According to a Page Six report, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child on Friday, and it’s a boy! They have named him Jack Blues Bieber. The Sorry crooner shared fantastic news on his Instagram with the caption, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.” Hailey is close friends with the Kardashians, and they did not take a moment to comment on the post with millions of other fans.

Justin Bieber has 293 million followers on Instagram and his fans are rejoicing about the news of Hailey Bieber becoming a mother. Hailey’s good friend Kylie Jenner wrote, “i can’t handle this little foot JACK BLUES.” Khloe Kardashian said, “Jack blues!!!!!! Congratulations!!!!! I love this tiny foot so so much.” Apart from them, the fans have been posting several congratulatory notes.

One of the fans wrote, “We are so happy. Congratulations, Justin and Hailey. Both of you will be wonderful parents. God Bless your little Family forever. We love you and support you forever.”

Another said, “We already love you little Jack.”

A user commented, “o happy for you guys.”

Followed by one saying, “OMG welcome to the world Jack !!”

“What a blessing congrats,” said another.

A fan noted, “Congratulations the baby is gona be the luckiest person on earth.”

And, “freaking out.”

Check out the picture [probably one of the most heart-melting images] here:

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber announced the news in May with elaborate pictures as they renewed their vows. Since then, Hailey has regularly posted photos of herself boldly flaunting her baby bump.

Justin and Hailey Bieber’s combined net worth-

According to Parade, Justin Bieber earns around $80 million annually, and he is rumored to have sold his catalog for an estimated $200 million. The Baby singer has an estimated net worth of $300 million. Hailey has her own skincare line, Rhode Skincare, apart from being a successful model. She is also an influential personality on social media, including Instagram. Baby Jack’s mother is reportedly worth $20 million. The combined net worth of Justin and Hailey is an astounding $320 million.

