Justin Bieber is not sorry for his bizarre sartorial choice that has devolved over the years. The singer was seemingly captured on camera chastising a group of minors who were supposedly amused with his latest fashion sense.

Lately, the internet has been left wondering, “What is he [Justin Bieber] wearing?” Multiple viral photos showed Justin Bieber wandering around town with his pants sitting so low below the waist that they were well past the hips, hanging on for dear life on the singer’s thighs. The style gave us more than eyeful of his boxers.

The singer’s latest look gave a “you’ve just been pantsed” impression, with many wondering if he’s inebriated. Given that Justin Bieber was spotted with a drink in his hand, people can hardly be blamed for thinking he was not possibly in his right mind while choosing to go out in public with that outfit.

A recent video showed Justin Bieber being mocked by a group of minors over his latest sartorial sense, prompting the “Sorry” singer to have an angry outburst in public. In the video, Bieber, who is dressed in tight white singlets with his wide shorts hanging by a thread over his thighs, is seen chastising a group of people who can be heard laughing at the singer while they film him for their amusement.

🚨HOT TOPIC: 30-year-old grown man Justin Bieber was spotted at a store in Beverly Hills while his pants down. After people (allegedly minors in store with their parents) began laughing at his ridiculous appearance, Bieber shouted “So this is funny to you guys? Get outta here!”. pic.twitter.com/eQjtq5WDtf — andy williams (@waldorfsnewyork) August 9, 2024

According to Andy Williams, who uploaded the video on X, the incident allegedly occurred at a store in Beverly Hills. The user said people began deriding Bieber, who was caught with his pants down at the store. Furious over being mocked and filmed at the store, Bieber shouted, “So this is funny to you guys? Get outta here!”.

In the defense of the kids filming the video, the confusing outfit was amusing, to say the least, and bizarre for the most part. So we can hardly blame the kids for mocking the singer, who was seemingly sporting the “I just got pantsed at a school” look.

But really Justin pull your pants up those are just too low #mtvstars Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/6J4LstqCHj — Heather (@jxstinsdiamond) November 26, 2013

This is not the first time Justin Bieber has been caught with his pants down. The 30-year-old singer went through the phase a decade earlier.

