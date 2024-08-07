Selena Gomez made us believe in the phrase “the heart wants what it wants.” She began dating ex-boyfriend Justin Beiber around 2011, but the duo did not give up on their on-and-off relationship until 2018. But do you remember when she defended their reconciliation shortly after split from The Weeknd? Scroll below for a quick throwback to her honest confession.

Jelena fans would know they were deeply, madly, and passionately in love. However, no one can deny the difficulties, and both Justin and Selena tried to move on with several other partners during their 7-8 years-long relationship.

In January 2017, Selena Gomez began dating The Weeknd. They made a sizzling debut at the Met Gala 2017 and confirmed their relationship with a kiss. The duo took their relationship to the next step, reportedly moving in together in September that year. But it was seemingly too quick, as the relationship did not work out, and the couple called it quits the following month.

Selena Gomez reconciled with Justin Bieber shortly after her split from The Weeknd. They were spotted at the church and multiple date nights by the paparazzi. In December 2017, the Boyfriend singer won the Billboard Woman of the Year award and was asked about her relationship with JB on the red carpet.

Selena Gomez told Billboard, “I mean I don’t think anybody truly, actually cares. I think for me what’s been great is that I’ve been able to live the life that I’ve wanted for myself. And that doesn’t always look the way people maybe think it should look, but it’s not really my concern anymore. Look my family is great, my health is great and I love deeply and I think that’s just who I am, so I’m not really ashamed.”

Well, Selena has always been unapologetic about her feelings, and fans have always loved that quality about her!

Justin and Selena finally ended their long-time relationship in May 2018.

Currently, Selena Gomez is dating music producer Benny Blanco. As per multiple reports, the duo has secretly gotten engaged in the presence of their family members and close friends.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber is expecting his first child with his wife, Hailey Bieber.

