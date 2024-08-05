Selena Gomez is a renowned music artist who is often in the news for several reasons. The media also highlights her personal life, and she is currently in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco. A recent rumor has claimed that Selena and Benny allegedly got engaged, and it has erupted on social media. Scroll below for the deets.

Selena’s relationships were some of the discussed topics on social media, especially her relationship with Justin Bieber. The fans still drag her, Justin, and Hailey Bieber’s names in heated social media arguments. The fandoms get a little too carried away, and last year, some even allegedly gave death threats to Hailey via DMs.

Selena Gomez had to step in to urge the fans to be more considerate and not bully anyone like that. Meanwhile, Selena made her relationship with Benny Blanco public in December 2023. Since then, she often posts pictures of her and Blanco on her Instagram, where she has 425 million followers. Recently, an X handle, Film Base, posted a photo claiming that famous celebrity gossip handle DeuxMoi received a blind item that read, “This a list actress/semi-retired singer got engaged over the weekend to her bf of a year recently surrounded by friends at their usual beach house hang out.” For the record, they have been allegedly dating since last year, and she has been non-regular about her music career and is more focused on acting. Thus, speculations land on her, and this rumor could be about her.

It has been assumed that it is about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco. Meanwhile, neither Selena nor Benny has announced nor confirmed it, so it shall be treated as a rumor for the time being. However, there is a faction of fans who are not so convinced of it, and then there are her ardent well-wishers who would be happy if the rumor turned out to be true.

One user wrote, “I hope it’s true. Selena deserves the world and to be happy, and that she is.”

Another said, “im really happy for them if this is true. benny makes her very happy and glowing. And that’s all that matters. Amazing couple.”

Followed by one saying, “Omg, omg, I was just thinking about they are engaged already.”

One quipped, “Selena and benny wanted to keep up with the biebers so bad.”

And “Somebody pls validate me when i say this news is a hoax.”

According to @DeuxMoi, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially engaged. pic.twitter.com/COkkYFuI9g — Film Base (@TheFilmBase) August 4, 2024

Previously, sources claimed that Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez were having conversations about their wedding and said, “She and Benny are very serious and have talked about marriage. Selena is really happy and is doing really well. She feels her life is peaceful right now.”

While speaking to Howard Stern on his show, Benny hinted that he was allegedly ready to take things with Selena Gomez to the next level.

For more updates on them, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Twisters Box Office (North America): Crosses Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, Becomes 6th Highest-Grossing Film Of 2024

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News