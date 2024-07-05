Justin Bieber Paid In Staggering Millions To Perform At Big Fat Ambani Wedding! Pop Star Charged 40% More Than Standard Fee

Justin Bieber is all set to turn Indian Billionaires into Beliebers as the singer arrived in Mumbai on July 5 Friday Morning for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding sangeet. The pop star will most likely perform at the couples sangeet ceremony, ‘Celebration of Hearts’, on Friday evening at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

The Ambanis are no strangers to inviting pop icons to put on a grand production during their festivities. Rihanna, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys entertained guests at the billionaire’s pre-wedding bash in May 2024. India Today reported that Adele, Drake, and Lana Del Rey were also in talks with the Ambanis to perform at the couple’s wedding in Mumbai.

However, Justin Bieber’s upcoming performance is making headlines due to the singer’s staggering fee for performing at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding sangeet. The singer, who charges between $2.5 -$6 Million (Rs 20 crore to Rs 50 crore) for a private performance, is reportedly raking in $9.939 Million (83 crores) to perform at the event which is 40% more than his regular payment, per Portuguese portal LeoDias.

Justin Bieber, who shot to fame in 2010 with the track Baby, was reportedly paid more than Rihanna, who was proffered $8 – $9 million (64 to 74 crores) to inaugurate day one of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding bash.

Meanwhile, the Free Press Journal reported Katy Perry was reportedly paid $4 to $5 Million ( 40 to 45 crores) to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s second pre-wedding bash in May. The singer reportedly serenaded the couple in a lavish masquerade ball-themed event on a cruise from Italy to France.

Justin Bieber’s fee is perhaps significantly higher due to travel, accommodation, and security costs. However, it should still be noted that the pop singer charged nearly a million higher than Rihanna, who performed at the Ambani Estate in Jamnagar, India.

Must Read: Anant Ambani & Radhika Merchant’s Obsession With Hollywood Celebrities Continues! Rihanna’s Ex Drake & Adele To Perform At Pre-Wedding Celebrations?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News