The Bachelorette is returning with its 21st season on ABC on July 8th, and Jenn Tran is making history as the first Asian-American person to lead the dating reality series. The television personality will be giving out roses to 25 eligible suitors, who are all arriving with a common goal: to win over her heart.

The new season of The Bachelorette features an eccentric mix of contestants, from an aerospace engineer to a real estate investor. Let’s dive into some interesting details about the cast of The Bachelorette Season 21, including the host, the contestants, and the Bachelorette herself.

Bachelorette Jenn Tran

Jenn Tran has had a remarkable journey from being a contestant on The Bachelor to leading The Bachelorette. The 26-year-old appeared in Joey Graziadei’s season earlier this year and finished fifth while becoming a fan favorite. The TV personality hails from Vietnam and currently lives in Miami. An avid reader and traveler, Tran is searching for a man who is just as reliable and thoughtful as her.

Host Jesse Palmer

Sports commentator and former pro footballer Jesse Palmer returns to host the new season. The 45-year-old, who made his Bachelor Nation debut as the lead in The Bachelor Season 5 in 2004, was named the permanent host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette in 2021.

Aaron

The twin brother of Bachelor in Paradise’s Noah Erb, Aaron is a 29-year-old aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma. He describes himself as a romantic who wants to find true love with Jenn. Apart from a career in aerospace, Aaron takes a keen interest in volleyball and golf.

Austin

28-year-old San Diego native, Austin, is a sales executive by profession. He is searching for a partner who is honest, fun, and loving and appreciates his hairstyle: a mullet. Austin is a family-oriented guy who loves to play and watch baseball in his free time.

Brendan

This Canadian real estate broker has everything sorted out: a successful career, good friends, and a supportive family, but lacks one thing in life: a loving wife. The 30-year-old might appear shy initially, but is known for his kindness, loyalty, and empathy.

Brett

Brett has a small-town charm with a confident personality and is always the life of the party. The 28-year-old health & safety manager hails from Pennsylvania and is looking for someone to spend his life with, just like his parents, who have been married for 30 years.

Brian

Florida native Brian is searching for the woman of his dreams, who can also become his partner in crime. The 33 year-old is an aesthetics consultant with the perfect blend of humor and heart.

Dakota

27-year-old Sommelier from Arizona, Dakota, is described as someone wise beyond his age. With his good looks, caring nature, and humorous personality, Dakota wants to swoop Jenn off her feet.

Devin

Devin is a freight company owner from Houston, Texas, who loves to make romantic gestures for his partner and is a husband material. This hardworking and passionate man is a talker and loves to spend time with his dog, Charlie.

Dylan

The youngest suitor on the list, Dylan is a 24-year-old medical student from California who aspires to be a doctor one day and has a smart and empathetic personality.

Grant

With a bright smile and positive attitude, Grant stands out everywhere he goes. The 30-year-old Houston native is a self-proclaimed mama’s boy, who left his pro basketball career to be a day trader.

Hakeem

Hakeem is a fun-loving and hardworking guy from Illinois who works as a medical device salesman. When not working, the 29-year-old loves to go on romantic dates. Hakeem wants to find a partner who he can take home to his big Jamaican family.

Jahaan

28-year-old Jahaan is a startup founder from NYC who has already made it to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list. After having prioritized his career in his 20s, Jahaan is looking for an ambitious and creative woman to spend his life with.

Jeremy

New York-based real estate investor, Jeremy, is a loyal and generous man who enjoys organizing special date nights. The 29-year-old loves to travel and is looking for a partner with a good sense of humor.

John

Another medical student on the list, Florida-based John wants to have a big family in the future. The 25-year-old is searching for a long-term relationship and is eager to see how his and Jenn’s chemistry works out.

Jonathon

With his charming smile, 27-year-old Jonathon is a loyal, well-traveled romantic seeking his dream partner. The LA-based creative director is always ready for new adventures, and treats women with respect, as he would want his mother and sister treated.

Kevin

Kevin, 35, is a financial analyst who loves skydiving, bungee jumping, and cliff diving. He is looking for his future wife on The Bachelorette, with whom he is eager to settle down and build a family in a new home that he has already bought.

Marcus

Marcus, a military veteran and Harvard alum, seeks a humble, kind, and honest partner in Jenn. The 31-year-old is a man of core values, who loves rock climbing and grilling. Ready to settle down, Marcus hopes to find lasting love and start a family.

Marvin

28-year-old Marvin is a luxury event planner with a handsome smile, who values open communication and strong family bonds. A romantic at heart, the Santa Monica native is seeking a wife with ‘sugar, spice, and everything nice.’

Matt

A genuine and loyal southern boy, 27-year-old Matt is passionate about handling his family’s insurance business. When free, he enjoys hiking, music, meditation, and spending time with his dog Nina.

Moze

After making a career as an algebra teacher, Caleb, aka Moze, will now be testing his chemistry with Jenn. The 25-year-old is a charismatic and charming certified lover boy who values family and dreams of having a big one himself.

Ricky

Ricky, a 28-year-old former pro baseball player, seeks a deep emotional connection beyond the superficial dating scene. Raised in Puerto Rico, the pharmaceutical representative now lives in Florida. Interestingly, he learned English through poetry and rom-coms.

Sam M.

Sam M. is a self-proclaimed softie and a dedicated relationship guy. With his dazzling smile, tattoos, and muscles, the 27-year-old contractor from South Carolina seeks a partner who values fidelity.

Sam N.

Sam N., 25, is an energetic entrepreneur from a big Persian family in California, who is serious about commitment and is envisioning a future with Jenn. He is adventurous and driven, and enjoys thrilling dates and watching rom-coms.

Spencer

30-year-old Spencer is a pet portrait entrepreneur who enjoys running, playing Catan, traveling, and watching The Office. Hailing from Dallas, Texas, he is looking for an optimistic, loyal, family-oriented woman who can love his dog, Roux.

Thomas N.

Thomas N. is a retirement adviser with a heart of gold, who loves giving back to his community. The 31-year-old Georgia native is proud of his big Vietnamese heritage, and is looking for a future wife to start a family with.

Tomas A.

Tomas A. is known for his golden retriever energy. This 31-year-old Canadian guy has a big Italian family, and dreams of making homemade pizza with his future wife. A physiotherapist by profession, Tomas loves hockey, running, and watching Friends.

Must Read: From X To Maxxxine: How To Watch The X Slasher Franchise In Release And Chronological Order

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News