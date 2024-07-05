After impressing everyone with her voice, Lily Allen is aiming to mesmerize fans with her…feet! The Hard Out Here singer has joined the adult content-sharing website, OnlyFans, selling pictures and videos of her feet.

Allen made the announcement herself on Instagram, sharing the link to her OnlyFans account. Fans can now pay a monthly subscription fee to get access to her content on the platform. The 39-year-old singer had first discussed the thought of selling her feet pictures a few weeks ago but had dismissed the idea at the time.

Lily Allen Joins OnlyFans to Sell Feet Pictures

Allen took to Instagram on July 2 to redirect her fans to her newly created OnlyFans page. She posted a story with a picture of her feet, hidden with an emoji, and shared a link to her profile on the NSFW website. “La dolce feeta,” she wrote over the link. Allen then also made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter).

“Soled Out, big time. here’s the link for my future Toe Daddies,” she wrote on X. Allen reportedly created her OnlyFans account on June 25 with the username @lilyallenftse500 and currently charges $10 per month for access to all her pictures and videos. At the time of writing, the singer has seven posts on the platform and over 650 likes. “Just dipping my toes in,” reads her bio.

Soled Out, big time. here’s the link for my future Toe Daddies – https://t.co/SWKlT0Ayhs https://t.co/IojjE87lz1 — Lily Allen (@lilyallen) July 3, 2024

Lily Allen Talked About Her Potential OnlyFans Account a Few Weeks Ago

Last month, Allen revealed how she just found out that her feet are in demand on the internet, and she might as well make a fortune from selling her pictures and videos online. On her BBC podcast Miss Me?, the singer told her co-host Miquita Oliver, “I have a lady that comes and does my nails.”

“They informed me that I have five stars on WikiFeet, which is quite rare. My feet are rated quite highly on the internet. She said that I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans. And I’m like, ‘Not no.’” Looks like the singer changed her mind eventually, as she has become a regular on OF. At the time, Allen also joked that she could leave her podcast if she earned enough money by selling her feet content.

