When 'Feminist' Lorde Dissed Selena Gomez's Song 'Come & Get It': "I'm Sick Of Women Being Portrayed This Way"

Selena Gomez is not only a talented actress but also a gifted musician. The Disney star made her singing debut in 2009 with her first album, Kiss and Tell. Her band released the album before she parted ways in 2012 to work as a solo artist.

However, the singer’s first solo album was marred by controversy after New Zealand feminist star Lorde criticized Selena Gomez for the theme of her single, ‘Come And Get It’.

Referring to Selena Gomez’s 2013 hit “Come & Get It,” Lorde told Rolling Stone, “I’m a feminist, and the theme of her song is, “When you’re ready, come and get it from me. “I’m sick of women being portrayed this way.”

Then, in another interview with E News, Lorde doubled down on her comments, saying, “If you have an opinion about something in music that isn’t 100 per cent good, you’re a ‘hater.'” Even if you have perfectly reasonable grounds for that critique.”

Lorde went on to defend her stance on Gomez’s song, noting, “People will say exactly what they think about a movie or a TV show, and that’s fine, but as soon as you say it about a record, you’re like some little zombie in a funny dungeon.”

In another interview with MTV News, Lorde made it clear that she will not retract her comments, saying, “I have pretty strong morals and opinions being in pop music, and I can’t help but express those, which I think people appreciate. I mean, I don’t think I say anything that isn’t backed up. Most of the time, I will stand by things that I’ve said.”

Selena Gomez responds to Lorde’s comments.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez responded to Lorde’s comments, saying, “I appreciate everybody’s opinion, especially because I’ve covered her music lots of times. But I think, at the same time, that feminism and that specific thing is very sensitive.”

Gomez explained, “Because, in my opinion, it’s not feminism if you’re tearing down another artist.” she continued, “So that’s the only thing that I feel, but you know, she’s young. She’s got so much talent, she’s gonna take over; she gets it, so I don’t take it to heart.”

It appears Selena Gomez took the high road.

