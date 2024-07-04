With The Boys Season 4 quickly gaining speed, fans may wonder whether it’s necessary to watch the spin-off Gen V before picking up on Season 4 episodes dropping weekly on Prime Video. Season 3 of The Boys ended on a high note with revelations that would have long-lasting impacts on all the characters. While the wait for the much-anticipated The Boys Season 4 continued, Gen V premiered to give fans a refreshing take on a familiar universe. Much like its predecessor, the spin-off received praise and love from the audiences, especially due to its connections with its parent series. But here’s the answer to whether one needs to watch Gen V before The Boys Season 4.

Where Did We Leave The Boys Before Season 4?

At the end of Season 3 of The Boys, Billy Butcher’s tryst with Compound V has left him with only a few months to live. Homelander, on the other hand, finds himself being celebrated like a god despite murdering a protestor in broad daylight. The boys are now left without a leader but have found a new team member in Starlight. At the political forefront, the head-busting Victoria Neuman now stands a real chance at becoming the Vice-President after Homelander helps remove the opposing candidate from the race. By the time the spin-off Gen V dropped, things had already heated up in the world of The Boys. Before Season 4 dropped, it had already been established that Gen V sat right between the events of Season 3 and Season 4 of the parent series.

The Boys Creator Spills the Beans on Need to Watch Gen V

According to series creator Eric Kripke, fans do not need to get themselves updated with the events of Gen V to really understand the turn of events in The Boys Season 4. For obvious reasons, the spin-off series leans heavily onto the shared universe of ‘The Boys’, with certain events such as Homelander’s trial for killing a protestor given due attention. In fact, The Boys characters such as Ashley Barrett and A-Train make an appearance in Gen V, clearly suggesting the shared landscape of the two series. At the end of Gen V, the shocking appearance of Homelander, on the campus of Godolkin University, finally cleared the way for the events of Gen V to be connected directly with the events of Season 4 of The Boys. Homelander’s appearance made this connection tighter as Gen V had already established overarching plot points, which would impact The Boys Season 4, by the time the curtain dropped on Gen V’s finale.

How Does Gen V Add to The Boys Season 4?

However, as suggested by Kripke, the shared worlds of Gen V and The Boys do not become a hurdle for viewers who may want to skip the spin-off and only stick to the four seasons of The Boys, which will end with Season 5. Among the plot points introduced by Gen V, the existence of a supe-killing virus created on the grounds of Godolkin University would be the most important one from the perspective of The Boys Season 4. At the end of Gen V, the cameo appearance by Butcher, who has wandered into the lab at Godolkin in search of the virus, clearly states the importance the supe-killing virus will hold in the future events of The Boys. As revealed by Episode 5 of The Boys Season 4, Butcher plans to depend on the virus as it is possibly the only way to bring down Homelander. The possession of the virus by Victoria Neuman at the end of Gen V has proved to be greatly consequential in Season 4 of The Boys. Also, Sam and Cate from Gen V have made minor appearances on The Boys Season 4 without creating much impact so far.

The major and most essential contribution of Gen V toward the events of The Boys Season 4 remains the introduction of the deadly supe-killing virus, which could alter the course of The Boys significantly. Now, as suggested by Kripke, the origin of the virus itself is not very essential to understand why the virus is important for Butcher and his buddy Joe Kessler in Season 4. But for fans who may want to dig deeper into the nuances behind the creation of the virus, they will definitely need to visit the crazy world of Godolkin University through Gen V. As far as The Boys Season 4 is concerned, Butcher is trying to get his hands on a deadly virus that can not only kill Homelander but can also impact all supes everywhere, including friends such as Kimiko and Starlight. The Boys Season 4 can still be enjoyed without delving into Gen V, but Gen V is worth all the time and effort for fans who do not want to miss any detail considering Gen V Season 2 will precede The Boys Season 5.

Must Read: Snoop Dogg’s 1992: Everything You Need To Know About The Action Crime Thriller Starring Tyrese Gibson

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News