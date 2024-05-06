Prime Video breakout hit Gen V made a debut season hit with millions of views. The popular series is a spin-off of another Amazon Prime Original, The Boys. Based on the antiheroes and superheroes turning villains, both the series were a smash hit. And there was a lot of hype for season 2 of Gen V, but amidst all the hype, tragedy struck. Famous actor Chance Perdomo passed away in a motorcycle accident. Following his passing, fans were worried about what would happen to his character, who was one of the leads. And now makers are reacting to the reports with a heartwarming gesture! Here’s the full story!

The producers of Prime Video’s Gen V announced on Sunday that they would not recast Chance Perdomo‘s role after the actor died in March, telling fans that they are working to find the best way to honor him. Perdomo portrayed Andre Anderson in Gen V, Amazon’s spinoff of The Boys. Andre, a popular Godolkin University student, can manipulate objects magnetically.

In a statement on social media, Gen V said, “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won’t be recasting the role because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

The storyline for the second season, which begins shooting this month, is being rewritten to include Perdomo’s death. The Gen V producers said, “Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May.”

Perdomo made his small screen debut in 2017 with a recurring role in the third series of the CBBC adaptation of “Hetty Feather.” The following year, he received a British Academy Television Award nomination for his performance in the BBC Three film “Killed by My Debt.”

He rose to prominence in the Netflix series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” as Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina’s (Kiernan Shipka) cousin. His character frequently acted as Sabrina’s conscience, confidant, and accomplice.

Gen V Season 2 Release Date

The Boys spin-off became a big hit as soon as it hit the small screens. The show was renewed for a second season 2. Gen V will go into production in May of 2024 and should hit the screens sometime in early 2025

