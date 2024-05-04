The Boys Season 4 Trailer Review: It’s Butcher VS Homelander In A Last Ditch Attempt To Save The World; Teases More Violence, Bloodshed & Mindf*ck Moments

The Boys are Back and How! If you thought that The Boys Season 3 had violence, you are not ready for Season 4. The Boys Season 4 Trailer just dropped, and so did our jaws. The level of violence and being bad for fun went up to a hundred. In what Karl Urban’s Billy Bitcher teases to be a diabolical desperate attempt, it is the show’s most passionate season yet. More violence, more bloodshed, more gore, and more people & things dying in the most gruesome way possible. But Homelander is in for a fight, as he goes unhinged, entrusting his wrathful gods from Gen V to take over the world. It’s Billy Butcher versus Homelander in what could be the biggest season yet! Here’s what we thought of The Boys Season 4 Trailer!

Prime Video’s anti-hero series looks at superheroes in the most vile way. It takes the phrase ‘ Never meet your heroes’ very literally. With three successful and hit seasons under the belt, The Boys 4 has a lot of expectations to meet. And if this trailer is anything to go by, we are in for quite a ride. When the trailer starts, we see an often grim-looking Billy Butcher reflecting on life and recapping the emotional turmoil of losing his son to Homelander. As the trailer moves at an ice-paced speed, we see Butcher wanting to reunite with his gang. It’s not a new theme; the anti-hero seeks to reunite the gang from supervillains and save the world. So what makes the Boys different? It’s not afraid to mess things up.

The unabashed nature of The Boys and the raw way it shocks and awes you, with his untrustive human nature, makes the show different. In the trailer, we see Homelander’s rise to a seemingly fascist; he has tasted power and now wants more, & more until he is the last one standing. In his pursuit, he lets his gods turn into wrathful, vengeful beings. The surge of power and political tension fuels the trailer as Butcher navigates his last-ditch attempt to save the world. No one is safe, not the supes, not the normies, no one. Butcher finds a seemingly optimistic virus that kills the supes.

But hey, Homelander is not going anywhere without a fight, and fight he will. What ensues is a montage of absolute gory bloodshed, maiming, killing, terrifying sheep that fly and spew blood, and a lot of surprises. We see the supes from Gen V showing up in what looks like the Vought tower. All hell breaks loose as the trailer progresses in what feels true to the Boys’ original style.

Dark humor is wrapped up in blood-soaked violence, and that is what the series does best. There is a lot of anticipation as new superheroes join in and new villains arise. We also might see some familiar faces show up in cameos. The Boys Season 4 gears up, packs its ammunition and is ready to set off in its peak season yet. Will it land or not? That is up to the test of time and audiences.

The Boys Season 4 Stars Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone. Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, Cameron Crovetti, Valorie Curry, and Susan Heyward are returning to the show. The Walking Dead Star Jeffery Dean Morgan appears in the trailer for just a second and is also set to join the star-studded list.

Season 4 of Prime Video’s The Boys premieres on June 13, 2024, and two episodes will air on the same day.

Watch The Trailer Here:

