The Great Indian Kapil Show made news by bringing back Sunil Grover, and his dynamic with Kapil Sharma became an instant hit. A few days back, Archana Puran Singh shared a social media post indicating that the Netflix show is being wrapped up. The news saddened the fans, but now they can rejoice again as a cast member; Kiku Sharda has shared an exciting update about the show’s future: it is Season 2.

The show’s last episode had Aamir Khan on it, where the actor shared many interesting stories, giving the show an extra boost. This first season of the series saw some old cast members, including Krushna Abhishek, Kiku, and Rajiv. Sunil, as usual, did not disappoint the fans. Keep scrolling for more.

In a recent interview with News18, The Great Indian Kapil Show star Kiku Sharda revealed essential details about the show’s potential Season 2. The actor is a popular face on television, best known for playing Constable Mulayam Singh Gulgule in Sony Sab’s comedy show F.I.R. He then became a regular on Kapil Sharma‘s comedy show across different networks, including the Netflix series.

Speaking of the potential of The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2, Kiku Sharda said, “We have done 13 episodes, and the second season will come out soon. We have just wrapped up the first season. It was always meant to be like this. We have already planned the next season and it will come out soon. There won’t be a very huge gap.”

There have been five episodes so far on The Great Indian Kapil Show, and in the sixth upcoming episode, the fans will witness Deol’s siblings, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. After the show, it will take a shot break and return with eight more episodes. Kiku also mentioned that he, Kapil Sharma, and the team shot their final episode for the Netflix series on May 1.

Kapil Sharma’s Netflix original comedy series, The Great Indian Kapil Show, premieres a new episode every Saturday. For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

