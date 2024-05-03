Murder In Mahim On OTT: Trailer, Release Date, Plot & Cast - Everything You Need To Know About This Thrilling Series!

After Murder On the Dance Floor is all about Murder In Mahim, Jerry Pinto’s highly acclaimed novel has become a series! The highly anticipated psychological thriller stars Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz in leading roles. The series is a social commentary that explores the chilling murder mystery and the underbelly of Mumbai, highlighting the reconciliation of a lost friendship between Peter (Ashutosh Rana) and Jende (Vijay Raaz). From the release date and cast to the plot of the series, here’s everything you need to know about the new Jio Cinema series!

Murder In Mahim Plot

Adapted from a critically acclaimed book by author Jerry Pinto, the gripping series is helmed by Raj Acharya and created by Tipping Point Films and Jigsaw Pictures. It also stars talented actors Shivani Raghuvanshi and Shivaji Satam in pivotal roles. Set against the backdrop of a gruesome murder at Mahim station, the series shows Peter embroiled in this sinister investigation. The stakes are raised when his son, Sunil, becomes a suspect in the case. Amidst this, Peter and Jende are drawn into a world of secret desires, blackmail, and unspoken love as they track down the killer, confronting their personal biases. With each revelation and twist, the series delivers an intense and immersive experience that delves deep into the complexities of human nature and the grim realities of society.

Murder In Mahim Trailer

The trailer of Murder in Mahim gives you an intriguing look into the adaptation of Jerry Pinto’s famous novel. Seeping through the dark underbelly of crime in the days of Mumbai and how they affect the relationships among secrecy. As Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana grapple with the murder at hand, they also take you on a thrilling ride into a classic. Who dun it?

Watch The Trailer Here:

Murder In Mahim Cast

The series has a star-studded pack of artists. Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz star in titular roles, with Shivangi Raghuvanshi, Shivaji Satam, and Divya Jagdale all joining the cast in the pivotal roles.

Murder In Mahim Release Date

The thriller murder mystery is set to stream on Jio Cinema starting May 10th, 2024. The limited series will focus on complex relationships and human emotions and is a captivating suspense thriller that will keep you on the edge

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: May 2024 OTT Releases (Movies): Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka To Kapil Sharma’s Zwigato – When & Where To Watch Films Releasing This Month!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News