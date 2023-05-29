As her film ‘Dushman’ completed 25 years in Hindi cinema, actress Kajol tagged it as the “scariest film” she has ever done or watched.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared few moments from the 1998 film, which was directed by Tanuja Chandra.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kajol wrote: “#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well.”