Shahid Kapoor is one of the few, who has been very vocal about his relationships in the industry. He has dated Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra while he was rumoured to have been linked with Sonakshi Sinha and Vidya Balan at some points of his life. However, he ended up getting married in an arranged setup as he was done, dating actresses.

In an interview with Simi Garewal, the actor opened up about his love life like never before. The host asked him if he confessed once that he has fallen in love twice. To this, he answered, “No, no, more than that. Much more than that, much much more than that.” In the same interview, Shahid was asked about his 4.5-year relationship with Kareena Kapoor.

Simi said, “You had a relationship of 4.5 years, that is quite long in today’s age.” Shahid Kapoor smirks and answers, “Yeah 4.5 years is a very long time! There were so many other options in life, I don’t know what was I thinking.” A fan club shared the video clip and read more to know what happened next.

A fan club of the Haider actor shanatickubra, shared the video edited with a song pyaar hota kai baar hai! But this is not the beauty of this edit. Seems like Shahid Kapoor, accidentally or intentionally liked the video only to unlike it later.

Fans in the comment section revealed that the Vivah actor liked this video. A comment wrote, “It makes it funnier by Shahid Kapoor actually liking this reel!” Another user wrote, “Congratulations!!❤️ Shahid liked your reel!”

Some users also discussed his love life as one wrote, “Pov : Kareena lost in life. To this another user replied, “Thank God she lost him…..she is so immature.” However, a user even bashed Shahid for his statement and wrote, “Bol to aisi raha jaise isne options try hi nahi kiye… Shadi se pehle Apni har co-star ko date kar chuka hai except Ileana D’Cruz.”

In the same interview with Simi Garewal, when the host asked him about serious grown-up love when two people fall in love, he replied, “No, that hasn’t happened to me yet. One of us has always been immature. I don’t have that because that would be for keeps.”

