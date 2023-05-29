Shah Rukh Khan can make your heart go dhak-dhak anytime he wants. And the moment we have brought you with this story is one such time. An old video of SRK has resurfaced from his 2004 Main Hoon Naa days. The time he could make your heart skip a beat and cheeks go blushing red. Though he still does that and none can match his charm to date.

In a throwback video, SRK is seen shooting for the Main Hoon Naa song Gori Gori with Sushmita Sen. While director Farah Khan and choreographer Geeta Kapur are guiding them through the steps. But SRK being SRK pulls some magic through.

During the shot, Shah Rukh Khan is shooting the line ‘…Khoyi khoyi hai fiza.” Camera then zooms to Sush who is seen giving the shot for the lines, “dheere dheere hame ye kya ho gaya, haule haule hosh hi kho gaya” as SRK waits for his cue. While he joins her back, he does something absolutely adorable. Scroll down to see the video.

In the video shared by a fan page libzsrk, as the DDLJ actor, swirls his way to the line “Ab na rahe tumhe yaad koi bhi hamare siva…” he pulls a charming shy expression, hiding his face in a super cute manner just on the beat. However, once Farah Khan cuts the shot, she explains that SRK didn’t have to do the ‘Sharmana’ thing but had to give a hair flip. As soon as she explains this, SRK cutely and meekly fights, “waise main sharma bhi sakta tha!”

After this, Farah Khan comes to check his costume and stretches his shirt to make his chest more visible and cutely shouts…”Nanga.” Now the internet is divided between the nanga Shah Rukh Khan or the ‘sharmata’ SRK in the hook step from this iconic song.

A user wrote, “Farah always wants srk to be Nanga in every song” to which another user replied, “don’t we all?” Another user echoed Farah Khan’s thoughts and wrote, ““NANGA!” Same farah same!” While one comment disagreed and wrote, “Par ye sharmana kitna zyada cute lag raha hai yaar.” One more user argued, “The sharmana is actually more attractive than that hair flip.” Another comment read, “Aap sab kuch kar sakte ho sharmana kya badi baat hai.”

You can watch the video here.

So what do you choose for Shah Rukh Khan, hair flip, sharmana, or Farah Khan’s version of nanga!! Do let us know in the comments section below.

