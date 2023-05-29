Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most loved and adored Bollywood celebrity couple who has broken many stereotypes and has proved when it comes to love, age is just a number. The duo made their relationship Insta official in the year 2019 and they never miss a chance to indulge in social media PDAs. From sharing each other’s pictures to even dropping lovey-dovey comments, they always root for each other. Recently, Malaika shared Arjun’s semi-n*de picture on social media and it apparently didn’t go well with the netizens and the actress received a lot of backlash. Amid all the chaos, Arjun has now shared a cryptic note about thriving in silence. Scroll below to read the details!

Malaika recently took the internet by storm after she shared a private picture of her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. While many praised the picture, there was a set of people who brutally trolled the couple for going too far when it comes to sharing each others pictures.

In the picture shared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram story, Arjun Kapoor can be seen relaxing and stretching on his couch. The actor ditched his clothes and just covered his modesty with a pillow in the viral picture. The actress captioned the photo as “My own lazy boy.” Just like Malla, a lot of female fans of Arjun too could not stop drooling over the post. However, many also slammed the actress for sharing the private picture and now, Arjun has come to his girlfriend’s rescue and responded to all negativity by sharing a post with the caption, “Choose Peace Over Attention, Thrive In Silence” and went to repost his picture with a white heart emoji.

For the unversed, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have been dating each other for quite some time now and the actress has several times hinted that they are ready to take their relationship to the next level. Their fans too want them to get married ASAP! Aren’t they just made for each other? Let us know in the comment section below!

