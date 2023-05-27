Malaika Arora is one Bollywood diva who has successfully proved that age is just a number, and she did it again by setting the internet on fire with her latest photo shoot. The actress, as always, looked sultry and scintillating, dancing around in her shimmery body-hugging outfit, and the video clip will surely get you all energised and pumped up for the weekend.

Malaika has been one of the OG seductresses of the Hindi film industry and she exudes classiness with an aura that makes everyone’s head turn and take notice of her. The diva is currently at a happy place in life with her beau Arjun Kapoor as that happiness clearly reflects on her countenance, and it’s just adding up to her beauty.

The latest photoshoot sees Malaika Arora in a sheer grey-coloured metallic outfit tightly clinging to her perfect hourglass figure with a plunging neckline as she danced around in a pool with her long, lustrous wet hair all over her. The actress looked nothing short of an enchantress taking our breath away. It has been shot by famous celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani and he shared it on his Instagram handle, tagging the actress. While many like us were bewitched by her beauty, there were several others who took the comment section to troll her.

Criticising Malaika Arora one of the trolls commented, “Indian kardashian“,

Another wrote, “Ohh aaunti, dubki maar lo.”

Followed by a third user saying, “Kon Kahega Inka Mere Utna Bada Beta Hai Aur Main Inko Dekh Raha Hu Apne Liye”

One of them comparing her to Uorfi Javed wrote, “Urfi ki didi yaha or wo waha..”

“Koi kahega 46 age ki hai”

“Pool dekh ke water samjhe kya…fire hai fire”

Another dragging her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan said, “yeh toh aaj bhi kamal hai arbaj bhai ko nind nahi aayegi aaj toh pakka”

“Bhudiya Bhajan karne ki umar me kya ker rhi hai”

Many in the comment section did not shy away from appreciating Malaika Arora for her look and the way she is ageing like a fine wine. What are your thoughts? Check out the video here and let us know in the comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani)

