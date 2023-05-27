IIFA 2023 sparked a huge controversy after Salman Khan was seen walking past Vicky Kaushal and seemingly refused even to shake hands. His bodyguards were seen pushing the URI actor and netizens weren’t pleased to see the scenario. In an all-new video, it looks like all is well between the Bollywood actors as they hug it out but the internet feels it is nothing but damage control by the superstar. Scroll below for all the details!

A video went viral yesterday when Vicky was seen interacting with fans and giving them pictures. Salman could be seen passing by when one of the men sidelined Kaushal to make way for the superstar. The Zara Hatke Zara Bachke actor even gestured a handshake, but Khan seemed in no mood as he spoke something and left the venue. This did not go well with netizens, who called out his arrogant behaviour. Many felt he gave the cold shoulder because of Katrina Kaif.

Looks like the controversy has reached Salman Khan, who, in a new video, could be himself seen approaching Vicky Kaushal. The actor was interacting with the media while Bhai Jaan was passing by, this time again with his security team. They could be seen hugging each other before the superstar left the scenario.

A user reacted to the new video, “Desperate damage control during odd hours of night that too straight through ANI’s main twitter page? Vicky got great PR it seems”

Another wrote, “Camera pe AA Raha hai toh better be good with him”

“Katrina ka haal chaal jante Bollywood ke bhaijaan,” joked a user.

Another commented, “50 rs kat overacting ka.”

Here’s a look at the viral video shared by ANI:

#WATCH | Actor Salman Khan and actor Vicky Kaushal attend IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates pic.twitter.com/pR0AKTZsr9 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2023

What are your thoughts on this social media controversy between Salman Khan and Vicky Kaushal?

