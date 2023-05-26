Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is one of the popular actors in the industry who is admired for his ability to immerse himself completely into his characters, bringing them to life with authenticity and depth. He has amassed a large and dedicated fan base, making him one of the most sought-after actors in the Indian film industry.

Ranbir is gearing up for his next film, Animal, and fans are eagerly waiting for the film. We will take you back in time to when Ranbir discussed her Barfi co-star Ileana D’Cruz’s belly button during an interview.

Back in 2012, Ranbir Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz were promoting the Anurag Basu directorial ‘Barfi’ with Priyanka Chopra. During an interview with Zoom TV via Mens XP, the Brahmastra actor talked about Ileana and said, “Strangely, the most I saw Ileana was when I went to this place called Pollachi (Tamil Nadu), and the only channels that were playing were South channels. And, she was like throughout (on the TV). Every channel I put on, and she was dancing. I saw her belly button for the first time, and I was amazed. Because you have a very beautiful belly button, you should know that.”

Reacting to it, Priyanka Chopra Jonas laughingly said, “That’s a compliment you’ll not get anywhere.” Ileana, who looked embarrassed after hearing Ranbir’s thoughts, replied, “Thank You. I suppose.”

Ileana D’Cruz, for the uninitiated, appeared in a number of significant South Indian films before moving to Bollywood. She was one of Tollywood’s most well-known female actors at the time, and Barfi received a tonne of praise for her performance.

She has largely appeared in Hindi films since then, including Main Tera Hero, Rustom, Raid, and The Big Bull. She is now working on the untitled Shirsha Guha and Randeep Hooda movie Unfair & Lovely, which also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

