Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is basking in the glory of her successful film The Kerala Story, which is breaking records at the box office. Amidst this, the actress reveals what she doesn’t like in the Hindi industry particularly. Scroll down to know more.

The actress has been a part of the Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, and in all the industries, she has met ‘good, bad and ugly’ people. In a recent media interaction, the 1920 actress revealed that what she doesn’t like is discrimination on the basis of gender.

Adah Sharma recently appeared on Siddharth Kannan’s show, where she opened up about her experience of working in various film industries, and it is not like she enjoyed working in one particular film industry. “I have worked with people from north and south, who were very amazing and not amazing also. I have realised it is the person. If your director is nice, irrespective of the language, everything goes very well. But if your director is not very pleasant and not very nice, it’s just not a nice thing,” she said.

Adah Sharma added, “I have met the good, bad and ugly in all the places.” But, The Kerala Story actress believes before asking for pay parity in Bollywood, people should address gender discrimination in the industry first.

“I find it very strange that they first call the girl on the set, and then they say, ‘ok, wait.’ When they see, ‘ok. she is here’, then they call the actor’s manager and tell him to come on the set, and the girl is already there. I feel discrimination on the basis of gender, I don’t enjoy working in an environment like that,” Adah expressed.

As The Kerala Story is breaking records at the box office, Adah Sharma recently met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari along with the film’s producer Vipul Shah and the rest of the team.

