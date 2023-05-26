Not many know that Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee share a great bond of friendship. These two powerhouse actors have not only carved their own niches in the Indian film industry but have also formed a deep and lasting bond that goes beyond the glitz and glamour.

Their friendship traces back to the time when they did theatre together. However, later they went down different paths that haven’t quite intersected. It’s worth pointing out that they did work together in the film Veer Zara. The Aligarh actor has recalled those days & has claimed that SRK is still an outsider.

Manoj Bajpayee recently appeared on Aaj Tak’s Seedhi Baat, where he was asked about Shah Rukh’s success, and he said that he always wishes the best for him. During the interaction, Manoj was also asked whether he’s frustrated about not becoming an ‘insider’ despite working in the industry for three decades.

Manoj Bajpayee then replied, “See, Shah Rukh embraced the industry, and that was his journey. When people think of me as an outsider, I see that as an honour. Shah Rukh is also an outsider, actually. He made a place for himself in the industry, and he did it so well the real insiders wanted to be seen with him. I never wanted this for myself.”

After the host compared both Manoj and SRK are roughly the same age, they have similar voices and heights, the National Award-winning actor said with a laugh, “But he’s better looking… He was always good-looking, he has a chocolatey face. And he’s so charming. Even back in the day, everyone would say that I’m talented, but they would want to hang out only with him.”

Manoj Bajpayee and Shah Rukh Khan have extended unwavering support to each other’s projects. They have been known to recommend and promote each other’s films, often sharing warm words of encouragement on social media.

