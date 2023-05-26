Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has become an internet sensation for a reason. The batsman, who often takes the field by storm, has been in the news owing to his personal reason. From the past some time, Shubman has been making headlines for allegedly dating Sara Tendulkar and some are even confusing it with Sara Ali Khan. Earlier, Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill were caught by Netizens on a date night photos of which were shared widely.

However, later, Gill’s fans dug out his and Sara Tendulkar’s photos from the same location with the same background. While the trio continue to maintain silence on their dating rumours, audience has never left a chance to tease him with Sara (s) name while he played on the field.

Now Shubman Gill and Sara Ali Khan are in the news for their alleged break up. Yes, you heard that right! Amid his dating rumours with Sara Tendulkar, reports are abuzz that Ms Khan and Gill have stopped following each other on social media. According to a report in Telly Chakkar, the duo has stopped following each other on Instagram and their latest move has caught netizens attention. The eagle-eyed fans have noticed the change and are now speculating trouble in paradise.

Earlier during his appearance on Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi chat show Dil Diyan Gallan season 2 when he was asked about the fittest female actor of Bollywood he immediately said, “Sara!”. Later when Sonam asked him, “Are you dating Sara?” he responded saying, “Maybe.” Sonam was later seen laughing and telling him in Punjabi, “Sara da sara sach bolo please.” In his reply he had said, “Sara da sara sach bol reyaan (I am telling the whole truth). Maybe, maybe not.”

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill recently attracted trolls when he was spotted at the trailer launch of Spiderman Hindi. He was subjected to criticism for his actions outside the auditorium.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Sara Ali Khan and Shubman Gill’s break up? Do let us know.

