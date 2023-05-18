Indian cricketer Shubman Gill recently arrived at the trailer launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Hindi. Shubman, who’s in the news owing to his personal reasons, was earlier in the news for allegedly dating Sara (Ali Khan/Tendulkar). While Gill was once spotted on a date with Sara Ali Khan, netizens also spotted him and Sara Tendulkar sharing photos from same location. Now now the cricketer is making headlines for altogether different reasons.

This afternoon Gill was spotted at the Hindi trailer launch of Spider-Man, where he was seen wearing a green shirt paired with white pants. Rounding off his look with sunnies, he opted for white casual shoes. However, soon after arriving at the venue and before entering the auditorium, he climbed the car roof to pose for the paps.

Soon after the video surfaced on the web, netizens trolled Shubman Gill for his overacting while dragging Sara(s). Commenting on the video a user wrote, “Sara ke ghar bhi ese hi jate ho,” while another said, “Be like Bhaiya thoda sasta wala spiderman dikhana.” A third netizen joked, “Spiderman never back home again.”

A fourth one said, “Ye kya bakchodi tha Bhai,” and fifth one said, “Chutiy*n ki kami naa hai is desh me. Cricket khel chup chap tu.”

“Sara after seeing this : Ae Vedya…” joked a sixth netizen. “Sara ka sara Spiderman lag rahe ho bhai,” read another comment.

Well, not only this, another section of netizens called him ‘dumb’ ‘drama’ and many other things.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Hindi, Shubman Gill was showering praises on Hrithik Roshan and Virat Kohli.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Shubman Gill getting trolled? Do let us know.

