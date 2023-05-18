Bollywood celebrities have been making headlines recently for ditching their luxurious rides and commuting on bikes. Earlier, it was Amitabh Bachchan who came into the limelight for taking a lift from a stranger on a bike. Post that event, Anushka Sharma was recently seen commuting via bike while sitting behind her bodyguard. While all that is pretty cool and normal, there’s one thing that got both actors in trouble – riding without a helmet!

As soon as Anushka’s video hit social media, netizens pointed out that she and her bodyguard were riding the bike without helmets. This grabbed the attention of Mumbai police, and they fined him with an expensive challan. To know more, scroll on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anushka Sharma’s bodyguard, Sonu Shaikh, was fined Rs 10,500 by Mumbai Police for riding a bike without a helmet and a license. Mumbai Traffic Police took to their Twitter handle and wrote, “Challan has been issued under Sec 129/194(D), Sec 5/180 & Sec 3(1)181 MV act to the driver along with a fine of Rs. 10500 & been paid by the offender.” The video of the actress and Sonu has been doing rounds on Instagram and garnering a lot of attention. Netizens have been commenting on the clip shared by Instant Bollywood, and they have mixed opinions on the matter.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Some netizens believe that Anushka Sharma was at fault for not wearing a helmet, as she often preaches to the youth to be responsible citizens. Others pointed out that the challan rate charged by the police is way too much, and it’s only because of the actress’s celebrity status.

Here’s what they commented –

One wrote, “And she was the one who recorded that guy who was throwing something on the road. Tab to badi good citizen thi ye.” The person is referring to the incident when Anushka and Virat Kohli called out a bunch of people in car for littering the roads of Mumbai.

Another said, “Helmet ka to 1000 lagta h na😂”

A user said, “10500 ???? ??? Police vaale kya samne vaala kitna earning karta hai ..us hisab se charge lagate hai kya ???”

“Paisa wali party hai na toh uske hisab se fine lagaye hai”

“Is the fine 10500 for not wearing helmet!!!! They collect 1000 from others, celebrity’s have different rates ???”

“Kholi sir bi helmet pehn lete apne ground m or idhar anuksha mam ne to road pr bi nhi pehna”

Let us know what you think of the entire incident and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Don 3: Ranveer Singh Has Indeed Replaced Shah Rukh Khan, A Video Has Already Been Shot For An Official Announcement? Reports State “Planning To Release Without Delay”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News