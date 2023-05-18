Finally, the much-anticipated trailer of Mission Impossible 7 is out, and fans can’t contain their excitement. Ever since the official first rushes were dropped online fans began comparing its action sequences to a Bollywood film Pathaan. Led by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film, helmed by Siddharth Anand, turned out to be a box-office hit. Earlier, Pathaan was accused of copying its high-octane action sequences from A Jackie Chan film.

However, now it looks like the tables have turned as netizens think that a few action scenes from MI 7 are inspired by the Bollywood film Pathaan. You can scroll down for more details.

Recently, Mission Impossible 7 trailer was dropped online and after watching it netizens are convinced that a few action scenes in the film are copied from Pathaan. Taking to social media, they’ve shared the screenshots of scenes from MI 7 that look similar to the ones in SRK led. Right from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s train sequence to them hanging on the bride, they’ve caught it all. Check out the comparison below:

Sharing the similar looking scenes, a Twitter user wrote, “NOT A COMPARISON TWEET. A few days ago, I saw the whole twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon But now that #Mission Impossible 7 also has similar action scenes , nobody will say anything. Hollywood ke 14.”

NOT A COMPARISON TWEET.

few days ago, I saw the whole twitter making fun of #Pathaan train scene just because it accidentally has similarity with Jackie Chan cartoon But now that #MissionImpossible also has similar action scenes , nobody will say anything Hollywood ke 14 pic.twitter.com/O1BHIRIMmF — R0nit ² (@iSrkzRonit) May 17, 2023

While another said, “Bollywood should be proud @iamsrk #Pathaan #MissionImpossible.”

A film critic also wrote, “After the release of #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part -1 Trailer , fans are comparing scenes from it with #Pathaan .. What are your thoughts ? #ShahRukhKhan #TomCruise”

After the release of #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part -1 Trailer , fans are comparing scenes from it with #Pathaan .. What are your thoughts ? #ShahRukhKhan #TomCruise pic.twitter.com/37BBnHqwTa — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) May 17, 2023

A netizen also said, “Poor Srkians, How is the Mission Impossible train scene copied when it was filmed before Pathaan? And that scene of Pathaan is also copied frame by frame…”

Poor Srkians, How is the Mission Impossible train scene copied when it was filmed before Pathaan? And that scene of Pathaan is also copied frame by frame… https://t.co/HUVYQFjaC7 pic.twitter.com/VL6HHLLsQB — Akkians Network (@immortalkhiladi) May 17, 2023

Another one said, “So now, according to Jodhpur union of #SalmanKhan, it can be safely said that #MissionImpossible7 has copied scenes from mega blockbuster #Pathaan. #ShahRukhKhan leads the way, the world follows it.”

So now, according to Jodhpur union of #SalmanKhan, it can be safely said that #MissionImpossible7 has copied scenes from mega blockbuster #Pathaan#ShahRukhKhan leads the way, the world follows it🔥 pic.twitter.com/mSOFGaOuYG — काली🚩 (@SRKsVampire_) May 17, 2023

Another netizen Tweeted, “Koyi copy nhi bolega Why are haters silent now? Why don’t they call this a “COPY”? Why don’t they say: #MissionImpossible copied it from #Pathaan #TomCruise copied it from #SRK. Only because it’s a Hollywood movie, that’s why u wont say this?”

Check out a few more Tweets below:

Kahan hain ab mid anand bolne wale?? Sid anand vision in action movie>>> 10 tank ali#Pathaan #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/1UIwT7Yg8k — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC0O7) May 17, 2023

Agar #MissionImpossible 25th January Ko Aata Aur #Pathaan Abhi Aata Toh Chakkians and Criminals fans Ab tak Copy Ka RR Start Kar Dete But Ab Ulta Ho Gaya Sab..Ab KahaGaye Sid Anand and SRK Ko troll karne Wale..So Proud Of You SRK..So proud of SRK seeing you hollywood is following pic.twitter.com/ZtAdxdLQY4 — 😎Sourav Srkian Das😎 (@SrkianDas04) May 17, 2023

According to gayrukhians makers of #MissionImpossible and Tom Cruise took their time out and they managed to get a hold of Pathaan Blu-ray and watched gayrukh doing gulati stunts along with that copied train scene from Jackie Chan cartoon. And then Tom decided to copy it 🤡 pic.twitter.com/gC2Oybb9ux — Sα〽️ιπ ❤️‍🩹 (@Bhaiophysicist) May 18, 2023

