Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has become one of the most gossiped couples in town. Their on-again and off-again relationship has often irked the netizens, and now that after Khloe and Tristan’s separation, the social media personality still keeps a cordial relationship with him and supports him irritates her fandom even more. There have been recent speculations about them getting back together, and here’s how Khloe reacted to it.

Khloe and Tristan share two kids together, 5-year-old True and 9-month-old son Tatum. While they were having Tatum through surrogacy, there were reports that Tristan had also gotten Maralee Nicholas pregnant. And when he denied being Nicholas’ son’s father, she had filed a paternity suit, and later, it was confirmed after a DNA test.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship has created quite a chaos. Now, fans have been speculating that the celebrity has patched up with Tristan once again and that irked Khloe quite a lot. On her Instagram handle, she wrote, “Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point.” She further mentioned that it’s getting quite ‘exhausting’ to explain that she doesn’t have to be romantically linked with Thompson to provide support or help in need for her or for her family.

Khloe Kardashian further added, “Most [people] are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

She even claimed that even after her sister Kourtney Kardashian broke up with Scott Disick and married Travis Barker, Khloe still maintains a good bond with him and is going to support him forever.

Well, Khloe Kardashian surely likes to maintain a cordial relationship with everyone. She keeps a bond with Tristan because of their children. What do you think?

Stick to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: When Tom Hardy Accepted “I’ve Been A D*ck” Amid The Talks About His Bad Reputation: “Obviously You’re Going To Rub People The Wrong Way”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News