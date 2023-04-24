Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying a happy married life at the moment. The drummer recently shared a series of pictures on social media on his wife’s birthday that was cute and steamy. Looking at them, one would think they were meant for each other. But interestingly, a lot went down before the two got together. As per Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, Travis had an affair with Kim Kardashian before he married Kourt. Scroll on to learn more.

Shanna and Travis were married for four years, from 2004 to 2008, and have two children together. They announced their split in 2006, and later, the reality show actress accused his ex-husband of cheating on her with Kim while they were together.

While talking about her bitter relationship with Kim Kardashian, Shanna Moakler told US Weekly, “I divorced my ex because, I saw them — I caught them having an affair.” She mentioned that it was the time when the makeup mogul was working for Paris Hilton as her closet organiser. Ironically, Travis was rumoured to be dating Paris after his separation from his ex-wife as well.

Travis Barker also talked about Kim Kardashian once with US Magazine and said that while he found her good-looking, he was never in a relationship with her. He said, “How could you not stare at Kim? Mind you, I enjoyed hanging out with Paris, but I love curvy girls. Kim was eye candy. I was in no way disrespectful to Paris, but I couldn’t keep my eyes off Kim.”

Shanna Moakler did not buy Travis’ statements and had shared, “We were working on our marriage and trying to heal through that affair, that infidelity, [but] he continued to [work with her (Kim)]. And then I received all the text messages and the other third parties kind of let me know. It’s something I was well aware of.” She had added, “He is dating her sister now, so I think that would be really weird.”

Travis Barker is currently married to Kourtney Kardashian. As per Yahoo Entertainment, Kim Kardashian once answered a fan on Instagram who asked about her alleged affair with the drummer and said, “NO! False narrative! We have been friends for years, and I’m so happy for him and Kourt.”

