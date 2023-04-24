Quentin Tarantino is one of the most celebrated directors in the world. His filmography consists of some of the most brilliant films ever made in cinema history, including Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, to name a few. Today, we bring you a throwback to when the director wrote a scene in Salma Hayek in Dusk Till Dawn where the actress pours tequila through her leg and forces the guy to drink, sucking her toes, and that guy happens to be Quentin. Netizens on social media are now reacting to the scene and dropping some crazy comments under the post. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those who don’t know, ‘Dusk Till Dawn’ is a film franchise initially released in 1996, and the other two instalments were released in 1999. It stars actors like George Clooney, Salma and Zane Holtz.

An Instagram page named ‘Nugget’ shared a picture of Quentin Tarantino sucking Salma Hayek’s toes with a caption that read, “Reminder that Tarantino wrote a scene in Dusk Till Dawn where Salma Hayek pours tequila down her leg and forces a guy to drink it by sucking on her toes and then cast himself in that role.”

Take a look at it below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nugget (@nugget)

Reacting to the post on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “After take 106 I believe we can get this scene right. Legend”

Another user commented, “ToeQuila Shot 😂”

A third commented, “His cameos are legendary”

A fourth commented, “He’s got a foot fetish… there is barefoot scene in just about every movie he’s ever made.”

What are your thoughts on netizens’ reaction to Quentin Tarantino sucking up to Salma Hayek’s toes in ‘Dusk Till Dawn’? Tell us in the space below.

