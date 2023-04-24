Amber Heard has been all over the news during her defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp. Even though she lost the battle, the actress didn’t lose much of her fortune. How? Well, last year, she sold one of her most relaxing spots in Mojave and earned double the profit. Keep scrolling to get the scoop!

After losing the case, Amber was burdened with heavy compensation, but as per reports, she had made a great deal out of her Mojave desert house after selling it. The actress has been a part of many prestigious projects and one of them has to be Aquaman, where her red-headed character was one of her sensational roles.

As per TMZ, Amber Heard sold her Mojave desert estate in California’s Yucca Valley, near Joshua Tree National Park, at a whopping price of $1.1 million. It was sold with a closing date of July 18, 2022. According to reports, Amber had purchased the property through an anonymous trust in 2019 for just $570K, which means the actress earned double the profit after selling it.

Amber Heard had bought the estate pre-pandemic, and after Covid, the property value had gone up. Reports suggested that a non-famous married couple had purchased the property from her and that the actress didn’t involve herself directly.

The Mojave estate features a three-car garage, three bedrooms, and three bathrooms on more than 2,400 square feet. Amber Heard’s lavish property also has concrete floors, LED lighting throughout, a surround sound system, and a very custom, 110-foot wooden bridge in the backyard. The wooden bridge is the highlight of the 2015-built property. This bridge has a staircase that leads up to a hillside behind the house.

An insider once revealed that Amber Heard used to love spending her time in her Mojave desert house, but the Aquaman actress had let it go. The source had shared, “It’s the one place she can get away from everything. She’s really ­connected with the artistic ­community there, and feels she experiences a true getaway.”

Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

