There are two types of celebrities in Hollywood – one who avoids controversies and hates them and the other, whose middle name is ‘scandal.’ Believe it or not, Jennifer Lopez sort of belongs to the latter group, as the actress is known for making statements that land her right in the middle of controversies. She gained quite a spotlight once when she took a diss at Gwyneth Paltrow and insulted her brutally. Scroll on to learn more.

Jennifer made her debut with a small role in My Little Girl in 1986 but quickly rose to fame in the upcoming years. She became one of the most popular divas in the ‘90s and is still one of the boldest stars in Hollywood.

The actress gave one of the most controversial interviews of her life in 1998 to Movieline. She talked about her contemporaries and why she was better than everyone else. Jennifer Lopez took a dig at Gwyneth Paltrow and mocked the fact that she was her competition. While talking about her, JLaw said, “Tell me what she’s been in? I swear to God, I don’t remember anything she was in.”

Ironically, Gwyneth Paltrow had starred in several movies in the 90s, established her foot in the industry as one of the most versatile actresses. She appeared in Emma, a period comedy, A Perfect Murder, an action-thriller, Seven, a crime thriller, and Great Expectation, a romantic drama. Yet, Jennifer Lopez said that the only reason she could remember Paltrow was because of her association with Brad Pitt. “Some people get hot by association. I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work.”

For the unversed, Gwyneth and Brad Pitt dated from 1994 to 1997. Post their breakup, the Iron Man actress said, “I think I was a kid and I wasn’t ready. He was too good for me,” in The Howard Stern Show while talking about her split.

Jennifer Lopez, on the other hand, told Vanity Fair that she was misunderstood and she was really hurt by it. She said, “I was so misquoted and so taken out of context, and it’s a sore subject for me. I don’t like to hurt anybody. I don’t like to hurt their feelings. I like to joke, so I do that sometimes. What they wrote in that article hurt people.”

