It has not been months since Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s breakup reports surfaced all over the media, and now the actor is hitting the headlines for getting spotted with another person. Yes, that’s right. Recently, Emma Laird shared a string of pictures on her Instagram handle where we could spot a smiling Joe, sparking romance rumours. Keep scrolling to read more about it.

For the unversed, Taylor and Joe parted ways after nearly 7 years of their relationship just before she embarked on her journey on her Eras Tour, which is why he was missing from her every performance.

A few days back, Emma Laird took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures with the caption ‘Moments in March’ from her time in Hungary, where she was filming her latest project, The Brutalist, with Joe Alwyn. In one of the pictures, Joe popped up in a casual outfit as he was biking with Emma looking all smiles at the camera. We don’t know yet whether there’s a romance brewing between the two or not, but he sure looked quite happy in the photo.

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Laird (@emmalaird)

As per Entertainment Tonight, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s “relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows”. It was also reported that their separation was “not dramatic”. For the unversed, it seemed Joe had become Taylor’s muse since Reputation, where she first mentioned a blue-eyed ‘Gorgeous’ blonde person. After that, their romance was evident in albums like Lover, Folklore and Evermore. Fans also believe Joe was the inspiration for the songs from ‘Midnights’, including ‘Lavender Haze’.

How is Taylor Swift handling the separation? Well, as per US Weekly, she is “handling the breakup really well,” and “feeling very optimistic about her future.” She was recently spotted enjoying some time with her gal pals, including Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively and Alana, Danielle, and Este Haim, of the band Haim.

An insider further revealed that Taylor Swift is “adjusting to the single life. … She isn’t dating anybody and isn’t thinking about getting into another relationship anytime soon” and is “enjoying her freedom.” The source added, “She truly believes whatever is meant to be, will be, and knows everything happens for a reason.”

