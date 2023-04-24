Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are in full swing to restore their love after allegedly getting back together. They had a romantic time over the weekend. They first sparked reconciliation rumours at the 2023 Coachella Music Festival. Fans are ecstatic to get back their Shawmila again, and hopefully, this will last longer. Read on to know in detail.

For the unversed, Shawn and Camila started dating in 2019 and their PDA gave a couple of goals to their fans. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways in 2021. They were even linked with other personalities as well before they reunited a few days ago at Coachella.

Hollywood Life reported about Shawn Mendes like a lad in love for the first time, prepared to woo his lady love Camila Cabello. As per the report, Mendes picked up a bouquet of flowers and firewood from a store in Los Angeles before heading to his California home.

Camila Cabello arrived at Shwan Mendes’ house sometime after he brought back the flowers and firewood; there’s no doubt that the couple planned of enjoying a romantic evening all snuggled up. Shawn sported a white tee with black pants paired with white sneakers. When spotted shopping for the date night. Check out Shawn’s pic going viral on Twitter,

Camila was allegedly seen wearing an orange-coloured sweatshirt with her hood on. She teamed it up with matching pants and black shoes. It seemed she was trying to hide her face from being captured as she wore a mask and sunglasses.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were seen sharing a passionate kiss at the music festival. After that, when the paparazzi asked her whether she and Mendes were back together or not, she prompted ‘yes’, which was kind of an official confirmation of the stars’ reconciliation news. They were also spotted holding hands while taking a stroll on the streets.

