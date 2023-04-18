Over the last couple of days, ex-couple Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello have been making the headlines owing to reports of the duo rekindling their relationship being on the horizon. The duo, who were romantically involved from July 2019 and went through a rough patch after dating for a few years, parted ways in November 2021.

Over the weekend at Coachella 2023, The former couple were spotted together indulging in some PDA. While the duo were captured flirting and kissing over the weekend, fans began hoping the duo were back together. At the same time, a video showing Shawn pushing her away also surfaced, and now a source claims that the couple isn’t back together. Read on for details.

Following Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s much-public kiss at Coachella and a video surfacing of Shawn pushing his ex-girlfriend away (courtesy TMZ), a source opened up to Page Six about the former couple. The publication quoted the source saying, “Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again. They’ve stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going.”

While asserting that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello aren’t back together, the source revealed that “one thing led to another as the night progressed” and the kiss between the ‘Señorita’ collaborators was “a one-off.”

For those wondering about the viral video that showed Shawn pushing Camilla away, here’s what happened. Shared by TMZ, the video saw Mendes and Cabello having a blast while enjoying the music at Coachella. The ex-flames are seen flirting and dancing together before locking lips and then continuing to dance close to one another. Towards the end of the clip, Shawn playfully pushes her and walks away from the place with the ‘Havana’ singer seemingly going after him.

While fans hope Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello get back together, stick tuned to Koimoi for all the updates.

