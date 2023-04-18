Hollywood is a wild place as sometimes the role missed by some actors might turn out to be a jackpot for others who takes the role. The same can be said for Rachel McAdams, who was offered the role of Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada three times before it went to Anne Hathaway. The director of the movie once revealed in an interview how the actress declined the part three times before it was offered to Hathaway.

The studio was “determined” to have Rachel McAdams, but it also had contenders like Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Kate Hudson and Kirsten Dunst. Read ahead as the director once elaborated upon the incident on how the role was passed through many actors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During an oral history of the film in honour of its 15th anniversary, the cast, director David Frankel, and more speak out about how the beloved The Devil Wears Prada came together. The director said, “We offered it to Rachel McAdams three times,” adding, “The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it.”

Later, it was also revealed that Anne Hathaway was the “ninth choice” for the part. As the Notebook star was not interested in playing the fashion newcomer in The Devil Wears Prada, Hathaway admits she was desperate for the role. “It spoke to me. It made me feel. It was about a subject that I take very seriously but in such a wonderfully joyful and lighthearted way,” shared Anne Hathaway.

It was hard for Hathaway to convince the studio for the role as she met with executives and relentlessly campaigned for the role. She also wrote the words “hire me” in the zen garden of then-Fox 2000 vice president Carla Hacken. However, it was after Meryl Streep, who herself was nearly not cast in the movie as vicious fashion editor Miranda Priestly, put in a good word for the actress that she got the part.

Let us know what do you think about it and for more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Keanu Reeves’ John Wick Director Ready To Take Robert Downey Jr, Cillian Murphy, Michelle Yeoh & Others For Potential Fifth Movie Of The Franchise!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News