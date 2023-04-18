American singer and songwriter Britney Spears, often called the “Princess of Pop”, is one of the best-selling artists in the music industry. The songstress has been quite active on Instagram and has been sharing racy, bold videos that often go viral.

Spears took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared another video of her dancing and showing off her toned stomach in tiny bikini bottoms and a crop top. The video comes weeks after she changed her Instagram name to River Red. She enjoys a fan following of 41.9 million on Instagram.

In the video, Britney Spears wore a bright yellow off-the-shoulder top with ruffles that gave her appear as young as ever and a tiny pair of snakeskin bikini bottoms that left nothing to the imagination. The star’s blonde mane was loose, and she performed very leggily while adding a pair of knee-high leather boots.

In addition, Britney Spears glared directly into the camera as she knelt down, made a heart gesture with her hands, and danced to Sauce by Naka. She gave the camera the middle finger and smacked her rear to conclude the video. The singer’s antics, the most recent in a string of dance posts, worried some fans, though. Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by River Red (@britneyspears)

Soon after the Grammy Award-winning singer, some fans on Twitter began to raise concerns, A user wrote, “Okay, Britney Spears genuinely needs help,” while another added, “I’m genuinely concerned about Britney Spears.” However, some netizens saw the fun side of the video.

A user wrote, “I just love Britney Spears dancing vids.”

Okay, Britney Spears genuinely needs help. — E△⃒⃘ (@jedicolt) April 18, 2023

I’m genuinely concerned about Britney Spears. — 𝕄𝕦𝕗𝕗𝕚𝕟 (@OhMazingBee) April 18, 2023

Britney spears IG posts , scare tf outta me – sis what u doin??? — shaayfordays (@shaayfordays) April 18, 2023

People think she is on drugs. I dont think so. Its more than that she needs new medication and to take the lithium this time. Im sure side effects will wear off Britney spears — Lovin (@Lovin59020473) April 18, 2023

Britney Spears needs to be like deplatformed. All the shit that’s uploaded to her ig is weird af. If you don’t see something wrong with it you’re blind, delusional and stupid. She needs to get off social media asap. It’s probably not even her uploading that stuff. Shit’s weird — scarlet🩷 (@lupus_reginae) April 18, 2023

She looks brainwashed, she probably is. Doesn’t even look like her anymore. Her content is starting to bring out the same vibe as Eugenia Cooneys. Weird. Something’s definitely wrong. Everything looks fake and staged. — scarlet🩷 (@lupus_reginae) April 18, 2023

I just love Britney Spears dancing vids 💃🏻 — bbbbbbbbbbbbbb (@Bri_zzle04) April 18, 2023

As she put her wedding band back on after being sighted without it on a recent vacation to Hawaii, Britney Spears dismissed claims of Sam Asghari and their marriage had problems. The singer appeared to imply that everything was well between the two in an Instagram video she posted on Monday. She also recounted a recent event in which Sam assisted her when her car broke down.

