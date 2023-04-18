Lindsay Lohan is the classic example of the saying that it does not matter how many times you fall as long as you get up again. The actress witnessed a major downfall in her career in 2007 when she got convicted of drunk driving and drug abuse. She served a few hours in prison and was in rehab multiple times. The actress got better a few years later and even released a docuseries called Lindsay in 2014. While she has come a long way in her life, sadly, certain interviewers don’t let the past be in the past.

Lindsay started her career as a child artist and starred in several advertisements. She made her television debut with the show Another World in 1996, and her first feature film was The Parent Trap in 1998. She started using cocaine early and overdosed for the first time at 18.

Obviously, Lindsay Lohan avoided talking about this dark phase of her life and always focused on the present and future. Sadly, during one of the interviews once, she was constantly badgered about her rehabilitation days, and it was highly awkward. In 2013, the Mean Girls actress attended The Late Show and David Letterman made her uncomfortable by asking personal questions. While the audience laughed at his questions, Lindsay clearly looked irritated as the smile vanished from her face.

Take A Look:

This Lindsay Lohan interview on David Letterman in 2013 is horrifying to watch now. pic.twitter.com/lZxKVvbVB0 — 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐲 𝐭𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐫 (@treytylor) February 13, 2021

David Letterman first asked when the actress came out of rehab. He then questioned how long she had been there and how often she had been to rehab. Completely immune to Lindsay Lohan’s awkwardness, the host pushed further and asked the reasons for which the star was in rehab. Lindsay said, “We didn’t discuss this in the pre-interview. To be honest, I’m the happiest when I’m working and the healthiest. I think this is an opportunity for me to focus on what I love in life. I don’t think it’s a bad thing, I think it’s a blessing.”

While she handled the situation gracefully, David Letterman just didn’t get the clue. He asked if she had addiction problems, and Lindsay said, “Now you just sound like Dr Phil.” She ultimately asked the host to stop asking her mean questions and focus on the positive aspects of her life. She snatched his script and cancelled most of the questions mentioned in it.

Tray Taylor shared the clip from the interview on Twitter and and here’s what the netizens said –

One said, “This is vile on so many levels. The misogyny. The blindsiding. The stigma of addiction & rehab. The hypocrisy of wanting people to recover, but then judging how they choose do so. I hope Lindsay Lohan knows how loved she is. The world has treated her and many others so unfairly.”

Another wrote, “It was horrifying to watch in 2013, too.”

A user wrote, “Really distressing. Young women are apparently fair game. Exploit every vulnerability for entertainment. Sickening”

While the other mentioned, “Letterman is a pompous a** who is always first to put blame on everyone else”

