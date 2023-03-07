Singer Nick Jonas is currently happily married to desi girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The duo recently welcomed their dotting daughter and are living their best life. However, before tying the knot with Priyanka, Nick dated several stars and singers, one of whom was Selena Gomez. Although their romance didn’t last long, their relationship had reportedly irked a feud between Selena and Miley Cyrus.

Fans of Miley and Sel know both the former Disney stars literally grew together, but that doesn’t mean they were friends. Notably, the calm-down singer and Nick dated for a while in 2008 before parting ways in just a few months. Before that, Nick had dated the Flowers singer Miley Cyrus, and as per reports, it became one of the reasons behind their feud. However, years later, both the ladies dismissed the report of any rivalry between them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in the year 2016, Selena Gomez while talking to W magazine revealed that the feud was just a misunderstanding between two lovestruck teens. The Calm Down singer said, “We never feuded. We both liked the same guy when we were 16. It was just a Hilary Duff- Lindsay Lohan thing. Oh, my God, we like the same boy! We are not completely settled in our own lives.”The statement came post Miley’s youtube dig at the singer for which she later apologised.

For the unversed, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas reportedly had an amicable breakup, and they continued to share a warm equation. However, the reason behind their split always remained a mystery. Notably, in the same year, Sel had started her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

Now, all three of them have moved on in their lives and as they say, ‘All is well that ends well’. Miley Cyrus and Selena Gomez do not hold any bad blood against each other and served major queen goals to all the young women.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Avril Lavigne & Tyga Confirm Their Rumoured Relationship By Locking Lips At A Paris Fashion Week Event!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News