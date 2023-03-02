Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s husband Nick Jonas enjoys a massive fan following especially among his female fans. He is loved and adored by many. Before tying the knot with the desi girl, the singer had dated many big-wigs from the industry including Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus. Nick and Miley’s rocky romance reportedly went kaput in December 2007 and once she confessed that post their breakup, Nick denied to hug her and it left her heartbroken.

Just to recap Miley and Nick dated over 15 years ago between 2006 -2007, but it seems that their fans are still hung up on them. However, they were never on good terms post their breakup. In fact, once Miley confessed that her song 7 Things I Hate About You was reportedly about a tween heartthrob. The Flowers singer had also revealed without taking his name how Nick rejected her hug post their breakup and how her mother got furious about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a viral Youtube video, Miley Cyrus can be reportedly seen talking about Nick Jonas. She said, “Remember I broke up with and then I was like can I hug you goodbye and he said No. No one you know and I was like can I hug and it was No. I was torn… And my mom was like, I ever get a hold of that little booger… and I was like I can go out there but then, I put on the wig and suddenly everything was better…”

Watch the video below:

Well, Miley Cyrus got support from her fans and many lauded her for taking the situation lightly. In fact, many loved her mom’s reaction as well.

One of the users wrote, “I love how she imitates her mother.”

“I love how she pretty discretely states no one you know.”

“Next time I see, I am going to give you a high five because hugs are overrated.”

What are your thoughts on this? Are hugs really overrated? Let us know in the comments section below!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Travis Scott Gets In A Physical Brawl After Allegedly Punching A Crew Member At NY Club Creating $12,000 Damage, Netizens Quip “Astroworld Showed Us The Type Of Person He Is”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News