Kylie Jenner’s ex-husband Travis Scott got himself into another controversy. Reports have been doing rounds that police are trying to search for Travis after he allegedly punched a crew member at a New York nightclub and also created $12,000 damage at the place. However, the rapper’s representation and legal team are trying to pacify the situation, but the netizens get furious over the rapper – first Astroworld fiasco and now this!

When Travis and the sound engineer of the nightclub got into a physical brawl police were called at the place around 3:30 am with allegations that the rapper punched and caused damage.

Now, Travis Scott’s representative is claiming that the fiasco between the rapper and the crew member of the New York nightclub Club Nebula was a misunderstanding and that the argument during Don Toliver’s show wasn’t a big deal. In an interview with The Daily Mail, the rep shared, “There have been discussions with the venue who confirmed this was a simple misunderstanding that was resolved in minutes. The show was great and never missed a beat. This has the earmarks of a cash grab but will be resolved and all those with an agenda will be held accountable.”

Another source close to the development revealed to the same portal, “Travis and our team are already working with law enforcement to resolve and get to the truth.” However, a spokesperson shared, “There was also a verbal dispute at that location that ended in $12,000 worth of damage to equipment. At this time, no warrant is issued, and the suspect is not being sought. However, that may change.”

On the other hand, Travis Scott’s attorney Mitchell Schuster told TMZ, “While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight. We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

After E!News shared the report on their Instagram handle, furious netizens bombarded the post with their comments. Attacking Travis Scott based on the Astroworld debacle, netizens slammed the rapper and wrote, “I’m not surprised. Astroworld showed us the type of person he is.”

Another one wrote, “But nothing after astroworld smh.”

While another follower commented attacking Travis Scott with Kardashians and wrote, “Travis calling Kylie real quick to call the kardash lawyers.”

What are your thoughts about this whole fiasco? Let us know!

