Olivia Wilde, months after splitting up with Harry Styles, seems to be all set to give love another chance. The couple parted ways last year around November. She now seems to be all healed from the heartbreak and ready to start dating again. A source close to the actress/filmmaker has revealed it to a leading magazine, along with the information that she is now looking for specific parameters that would be in the best interest of her and her kids as well. Keep reading to know more about it!

For the unversed, Olivia and Harry first met on the set of their film, Don’t Worry Darling, in 2020. Olivia, besides acting in the film, also directed it. They reportedly stepped out as a couple in public while attending a wedding together in 2021. After dating for about two years, in November 2022, it was reported that the couple was taking a break.

Last month it was reported that Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are in a good place, and there is no bad blood between them. Recently, as per a source of US Weekly, Wilde is once again open to dating. The source reported, “Olivia is ready to date again, making it clear she’s available, and she isn’t looking for anything less than an amazing guy.” It seems like after being heartbroken by the English singer/actor, Olivia is navigating the waters very carefully.

Olivia Wilde has had a turmoiled personal life with the custody sharing of her kids with Jason Sudeikis and then her high-profile relationship and breakup with Harry. It seems like it took a toll on her. At least she is being hopeful and ready to give love another try. In addition to that, the actress is focussing on her kids and co-parenting them with Jason.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, a source revealed to People that Olivia Wilde has got different projects as a director in the pipeline.

