Harry Styles enjoys a massive female fan following. The singer who started off his career with the band One Direction has over the years created a niche for himself. From being part of a band to establishing himself as one of the popular singers, he had an amazing journey. However, he also keeps making headlines for his personal life. Today, we bring to you a throwback to when his band member Niall Horan made a shocking revelation about his Harry’s s*x life. Scroll below to read the details!

The singer-songwriter is already a member of MCU and with many more such accolades in his kitty, he is just a different celebrity altogether. Styles has an interesting dating history and has dated many big -wigs from the industry including Kendall Jenner & Taylor Swift. He always made headlines for his relationships and once his band member revealed that he had lost count of the number of women Harry slept with.

According to Daily Star, Niall Horan once talked about Harry Styles’s crazy s*x life during his tour in the United Kingdom. While talking to the publication he said, “Harry is just unbeatable. He never runs out of stamina! I have lost count of all the girls he’s pulled on this tour. He sleeps most of the day, then does the gig and stays up all night with pretty girls in his room. He is a total rock n roller.”

As per the publication, another source revealed that Harry Styles would have at least three to four girls in his room each night. In fact, many reports claimed that it remained one of the major reasons behind his split with Taylor Swift. The source had also added, “He is s*x mad – it’s no wonder Taylor couldn’t keep up with him and things ended badly.”

However, now both of them have moved on in their lives.

